Ethereum (ETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $216.41 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $216.41 billion and $11.16 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,768.40 or 0.06558380 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00023604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00045468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

