Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $218.50 billion and $11.18 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,785.55 or 0.06535254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00063257 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00023815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.