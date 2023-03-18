Ethernity Chain (ERN) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00006828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $55,438.29 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

