European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $843.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843 ($10.27) and traded as high as GBX 871 ($10.62). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.27), with a volume of 176,142 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 843 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 843.
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
