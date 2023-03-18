Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 298,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,335. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.37. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

About Evelo Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

