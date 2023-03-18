Everdome (DOME) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.66 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $28.15 million and $3.66 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

