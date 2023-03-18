Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of EVRI opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

