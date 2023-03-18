Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Evolent Health worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Evolent Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,544,601.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,031.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,031.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,284 shares of company stock worth $12,488,955. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

NYSE:EVH opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $39.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

