EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 1,143 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after buying an additional 706,560 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after buying an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,965,000 after buying an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after buying an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $62.89. 340,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,684. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

