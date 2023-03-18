EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 7,455 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 5.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,801. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.
Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
