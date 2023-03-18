EWG Elevate Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,934 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEMB stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 75,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,107. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $30.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

