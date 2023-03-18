EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $145,000 Investment in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $315.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.24.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). Research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

