EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,008 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $651,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PMX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,947. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

