EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 703,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

