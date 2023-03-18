EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $126,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 12,989,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,319,313. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

