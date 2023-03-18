Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.68

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.50. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates under the Casting and Extrusion; and Automotive Solutions segments. The Casting and Extrusion segment focuses on designing and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

