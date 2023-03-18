Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.68

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.50. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates under the Casting and Extrusion; and Automotive Solutions segments. The Casting and Extrusion segment focuses on designing and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exco Technologies (EXCOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.