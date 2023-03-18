Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,808. Exponent has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $98.43.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Exponent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in Exponent by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

