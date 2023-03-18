Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Express has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

In other Express news, Director Yehuda Shmidman purchased 5,434,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,001.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Express by 13,293.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

