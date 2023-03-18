Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

FAST traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,203,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,839. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,071 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 395,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,113,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,347,000 after buying an additional 65,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,314,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,200,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

