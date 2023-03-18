Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FRT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of FRT stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $128.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,499,000 after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

