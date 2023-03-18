FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,741 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.