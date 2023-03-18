FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $260.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $16.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.31. 12,660,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average of $181.63.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $122,633,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $181,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

