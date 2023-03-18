FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.75.

FedEx Stock Up 8.0 %

FedEx stock traded up $16.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

