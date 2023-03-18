FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.75.
FedEx Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of FDX traded up $16.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average of $181.63. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.
Insider Transactions at FedEx
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.