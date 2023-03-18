Fetch.ai Trading 36.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $350.46 million and $146.97 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00063301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00045803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019799 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

