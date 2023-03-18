Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

