Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRGI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. 64,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.77. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

