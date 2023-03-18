Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Shares of FRGI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. 64,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.77. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
