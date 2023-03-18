Financial Analysis: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) vs. AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackboxstocks and AppYea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Blackboxstocks currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 427.78%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than AppYea.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackboxstocks and AppYea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 1.94 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -1.87 AppYea N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AppYea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats AppYea on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

