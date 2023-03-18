First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires 390 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 61.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $6.38 on Friday, hitting $242.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,467,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,186. The company has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.40. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.