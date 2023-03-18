First Citizens Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of STLD stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.91. 6,182,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

