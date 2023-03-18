First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 3,075 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $65.61. 5,402,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

