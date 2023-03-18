First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 82 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.36. 89,923,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,924,199. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.50.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

