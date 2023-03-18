First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $195.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,834. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day moving average is $195.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

