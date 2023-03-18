First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

FCF opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.98. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,687.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,687.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO T Michael Price bought 13,212 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $183,250.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,755.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 915,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 75,407 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.8% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 122.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

