First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

FIBK stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,909. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73.

In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

