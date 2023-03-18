First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.68. 197,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,806. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $546.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.97 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $32,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.