First Resource Bancorp (FRSB) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) is one of 168 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare First Resource Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 25.81% N/A N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 24.28% 12.30% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Resource Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Resource Bancorp Competitors 998 6654 6362 263 2.41

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 33.70%. Given First Resource Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Resource Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

51.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million $5.63 million 6.78 First Resource Bancorp Competitors $168.03 billion $1.65 billion 8.96

First Resource Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

First Resource Bancorp competitors beat First Resource Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.