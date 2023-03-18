First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.05 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

