First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.85% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 61,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,334. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

