First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Head to Head Review

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First US Bancshares and Touchstone Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First US Bancshares 15.37% 8.11% 0.70% Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First US Bancshares $39.77 million 1.06 $6.86 million $1.06 6.76 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $4.05 million $1.23 8.06

This table compares First US Bancshares and Touchstone Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First US Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. First US Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First US Bancshares and Touchstone Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First US Bancshares pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First US Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First US Bancshares beats Touchstone Bankshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

