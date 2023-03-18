FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $39.78 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.