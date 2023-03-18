FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FSV traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.32. 37,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,785. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.06. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.34 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,913,000 after buying an additional 776,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,406,000 after buying an additional 288,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,836,000 after buying an additional 287,863 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 305,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,379,000 after buying an additional 278,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

