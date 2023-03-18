FirstService (TSE:FSV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $173.76

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$173.76 and traded as high as C$187.32. FirstService shares last traded at C$187.00, with a volume of 104,262 shares traded.

FirstService Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$187.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$173.92.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 6.1513158 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

About FirstService

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. FirstService’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

