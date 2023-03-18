Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.32. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 180,783 shares changing hands.

Five Star Senior Living Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $41.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About Five Star Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.