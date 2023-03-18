Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Panos Kozanian Sells 1,511 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Panos Kozanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00.

Five9 Stock Down 2.3 %

FIVN stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. 1,107,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,671. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 0.72. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

