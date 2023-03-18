Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Director Sells $206,000.00 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. 6,080,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,862. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

