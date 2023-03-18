Flow Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.84 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $40.84 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003887 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00365313 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,325.30 or 0.26552248 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Flow Profile
Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Flow Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
