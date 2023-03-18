FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $155.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.08.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. 1,660,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after buying an additional 209,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after buying an additional 40,964 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

