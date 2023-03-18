FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vizsla Silver worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 33.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vizsla Silver from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:VZLA opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.79.

(Get Rating)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.