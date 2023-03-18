FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 997 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PLL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $105,245. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $35,503.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,460,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Bless bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $105,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $86,933. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $53.36 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

