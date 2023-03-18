FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 997 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on PLL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.
Insider Transactions at Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ PLL opened at $53.36 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.